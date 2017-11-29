Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Wednesday

Oladipo (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets.

Oladipo has been bothered by knee soreness since exiting Friday's game against the Raptors and not returning. He missed the next day's game against the Celtics as a result. But, he most recently suited up Monday against the Magic and dropped 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes. So, it appears the knee isn't giving him too much trouble at this point.