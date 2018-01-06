Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play with no minutes restriction

Oladipo (knee) will play without a minutes restriction during Saturday's contest against the Bulls, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Oladipo has sat out the past four games while nursing knee soreness, prompting Lance Stephenson to start in his stead. With Oladipo back and playing likely close to his usual workload, Stephenson will probably go back to his normal role. In his most recent five games prior to getting injured, Oladipo averaged 30.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.6 minutes per contest.