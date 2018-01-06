Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play with no minutes restriction
Oladipo (knee) will play without a minutes restriction during Saturday's contest against the Bulls, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Oladipo has sat out the past four games while nursing knee soreness, prompting Lance Stephenson to start in his stead. With Oladipo back and playing likely close to his usual workload, Stephenson will probably go back to his normal role. In his most recent five games prior to getting injured, Oladipo averaged 30.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Likely out through weekend•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will remain out Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...