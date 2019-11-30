Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will rehab in G League
Oladipo (knee) was assigned to the Pacers' G League affiliate Saturday, but will only participate in practices as part of his rehabilitation plan.
This is the second time the team has assigned Oladipo to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this month, as he continues to rehab back from a serious knee injury. Once again, he will only participate in practices with the team. The Pacers have yet to provide a potential return date for their prized shooting guard, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out for road trip•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Participates in full scrimmage•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Rehabbing in G League•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be re-evaluated in one month•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 5-on-5•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Running, cutting at practice•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...