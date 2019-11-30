Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will rehab in G League

Oladipo (knee) was assigned to the Pacers' G League affiliate Saturday, but will only participate in practices as part of his rehabilitation plan.

This is the second time the team has assigned Oladipo to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this month, as he continues to rehab back from a serious knee injury. Once again, he will only participate in practices with the team. The Pacers have yet to provide a potential return date for their prized shooting guard, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction.