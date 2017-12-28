Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will remain out Friday

Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

After being a surprising addition to the injury report prior to Wednesday's game, Oladipo is set to miss a second straight contest as the Pacers have preemptively ruled him out for Friday's tilt with what the team is calling a sore right knee. It's unclear if the issue will keep him sidelined beyond Friday; his next chance to return to action will come Sunday against the Timberwolves. In the meantime, look for Lance Stephenson to continue to see an uptick in minutes in place of Oladipo.