Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will rest Saturday
Oladipo will be held out of Saturday's game against New Orleans for rest purposes, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo will take his scheduled rest and will return in full capacity Monday against Brooklyn. Since returning from a lengthy knee injury, the star guard's averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Improved performance in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Playing Friday, resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could rest Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: To start Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 28 minutes, could start•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Rough night•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.