Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will rest Saturday

Oladipo will be held out of Saturday's game against New Orleans for rest purposes, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo will take his scheduled rest and will return in full capacity Monday against Brooklyn. Since returning from a lengthy knee injury, the star guard's averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories