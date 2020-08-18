Oladipo will not have a minutes restriction to begin the Pacers' first round series against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Based on coach Nate McMillan's comments Tuesday, Oladipo apparently had a soft minutes limit during seeding play, but he averaged nearly 32 minutes across six appearances. Oladipo played a bubble-high 37 minutes against Houston on Aug. 12 before sitting out the Pacers' final tune-up against Miami on Friday. The former All-Star still hasn't looked quite like himself, but the fact that he won't have any restrictions is an indication that his troublesome quad is feeling better.