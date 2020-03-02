Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Won't play Monday

Oladipo won't play Monday against the Spurs due to a sore right knee.

With any sign of soreness in his right knee, Oladipo will likely be kept sidelined for the time being, as the guard continues to work his way back from a ruptured tendon he suffered last season. With Oladipo out, Aaron Holiday will likely see increased run and start against the the Spurs on Monday.

