Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Won't play Monday
Oladipo won't play Monday against the Spurs due to a sore right knee.
With any sign of soreness in his right knee, Oladipo will likely be kept sidelined for the time being, as the guard continues to work his way back from a ruptured tendon he suffered last season. With Oladipo out, Aaron Holiday will likely see increased run and start against the the Spurs on Monday.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Decent scoring output•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Serviceable line in victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting Thursday vs. Blazers•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...