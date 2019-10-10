Pacers' Walter Lemon Jr.: Latches on with Pacers
Lemon signed a contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Lemon found a new home with the Pacers after being waived by the Bulls in July. The 27-year-old guard split time between the Maine Red Claws and the Windy City Bulls last season, averaging 20.9 points, 8.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 43 games.
