Matthews will start Monday's game against the Hornets, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

As expected, Matthews will move into the lineup at shooting guard, which will send Tyreke Evans back to the bench. The expectation is that Matthews will serve as the starter from here on out, as the veteran noted that the opportunity for an expanded role was the driving force in his decision to choose Indiana over other opportunities on the buyout market.

