Matthews had just seven points, five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Matthews attempted just five field-goals Saturday, ending the game with seven points in 32 minutes. It was certainly a blow for those owners who had streamed him in, although the five assists were a season-high mark as a member of the Pacers. He will likely be better than this on most nights and will look to bounce back against his former team, the Trail Blazers, in another must-win game Monday.