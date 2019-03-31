Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Game-time call Monday
Matthews is questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to a right hamstring strain.
It's unknown as to when Matthews suffered the injury, as his hamstring didn't appear to bother him in 33 minutes Saturday against Orlando. The Pacers should have a better idea on his availability following Monday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Scores 13 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Returns to contest•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Disappointing night Saturday•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Scuffles from floor in win•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Logs 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.