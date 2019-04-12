Matthews (toe) participated in Friday's practice and will play in Game 1 against the Celtics on Sunday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

There was never any real concern regarding Matthews' sore right toe that kept him out of Wednesday's regular season finale, but full participation in Friday's practice confirms that the shooting guard is 100 percent for the postseason. He should be a full go come Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...