Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Good to go for postseason
Matthews (toe) participated in Friday's practice and will play in Game 1 against the Celtics on Sunday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
There was never any real concern regarding Matthews' sore right toe that kept him out of Wednesday's regular season finale, but full participation in Friday's practice confirms that the shooting guard is 100 percent for the postseason. He should be a full go come Sunday.
