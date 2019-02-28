Matthews managed 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Matthews earned a team high minute total while reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game. He has also scored at least 20 points twice in the last four contests, and seems to be settling in as the team's starting shooting guard. Moreover, Matthews has made 19-of-44 from beyond the arc (43.2 percent) through his first six games with the Pacers.