Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Out again Wednesday
Matthews (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
This will be Matthews' second straight absence since injuring his hamstring, but there still doesn't appear to be much concern from the Pacers regarding the injury. The team's main priority at this point will be ensuring Matthews is 100 percent before the start of the playoffs, and in his absence, Tyreke Evans and Aaron Holiday should once again see a sizable increase in playing time.
