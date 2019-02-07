Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Plans to sign with Pacers
Matthews plans to sign with the Pacers after his buyout from the Knicks is completed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The buyout is expected to be completed sometime Thursday, so Matthews will likely join the Pacers in short order and could be in uniform as soon as Saturday's home matchup against the Cavs. Matthews will provide much-needed shooting and guard depth for the Pacers, who have struggled offensively since losing Victor Oladipo for the season. The veteran could unseat Tyreke Evans in the starting five, but at the very least he figures to serve as the Pacers' sixth or seventh man.
