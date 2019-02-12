Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Plays 30 minutes in Monday's win
Matthews managed eight points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Hornets.
Matthews drew the start in his Pacers debut, which is perhaps no surprise based on his strong fit with the starting five and history with coach Nate McMillan. The 32-year-old veteran will mostly be relied on for his defensive effort and perimeter shooting, and he remains a low-end option in standard leagues.
