Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Questionable to return
Matthews is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a bruised left knee.
It appears Matthews' injury is relatively minor. Even if he does return, it's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest against the Magic.
