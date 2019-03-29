Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Returns to contest
Matthews (knee) returned to Friday's game against the Celtics in the second quarter, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Matthews was questionable to return after bruising his knee, but he appears just fine after checking back in.
