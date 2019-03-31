Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Scores 13 points in Saturday's loss
Matthews managed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Magic.
Matthews continues to provide solid defense and three-point shooting as Indiana's starting shooting guard. However, his overall production isn't particularly impressive, so he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
