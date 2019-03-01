Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Scuffles from floor in win
Matthews poured in 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and two steals across 34 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves.
Matthews extended his streak of double-digit point tallies to five games, but his 33.3 percent shooting represented his worst effort during that span. The 32-year-old has drained 11 buckets from distance over the last three contests, and he's averaging a robust 7.1 three-point attempts per game since joining the Pacers. The 32-year-old should continue logging a solid amount of usage for the balance of the campaign, considering the scoring vacuum that was created when Victor Oladipo was lost for the season.
More News
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Logs 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Stays hot from three•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Sparks second-half comeback•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Plays 30 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Confirmed starter Monday•
-
Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Slated to start for new squad•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...