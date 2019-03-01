Matthews poured in 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and two steals across 34 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Matthews extended his streak of double-digit point tallies to five games, but his 33.3 percent shooting represented his worst effort during that span. The 32-year-old has drained 11 buckets from distance over the last three contests, and he's averaging a robust 7.1 three-point attempts per game since joining the Pacers. The 32-year-old should continue logging a solid amount of usage for the balance of the campaign, considering the scoring vacuum that was created when Victor Oladipo was lost for the season.