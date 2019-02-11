Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Slated to start for new squad
Coach Nate McMillan confirmed Sunday that Matthews would likely serve as a starter for the Pacers in his team debut Monday against the Hornets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports. "He didn't come here to [sit on the bench]," McMillan said. "He had opportunities and that was part of it -- being a starter. We felt that we could bring him in as a starter."
After failing to find a team willing to take on the remaining salary on Matthews' contract prior Thursday's trade deadline, the Knicks waived the swingman, who quickly agreed to join the Pacers. Since he didn't officially clear waivers until Saturday, Matthews was formally added to the roster Sunday and took part in practice with his new team the same day. McMillan's comments suggest he feels comfortable deploying Matthews in a high-minute role with the top unit right away, meaning Tyreke Evans is set to reprise the bench role he's filled for much of the season. Evans, Cory Joseph, Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday are all candidates to notice playing-time reductions on some level now that Matthews is in the fold.
