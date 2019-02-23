Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Sparks second-half comeback
Matthews scored a game-high 24 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.
With the Pacers down 13 points coming out of the half, Matthews took over the game in the the third quarter, pouring in 15 points to turn the momentum firmly in Indiana's favor. While he's a far more one-dimensional player than Victor Oladipo (knee), the team is counting on the veteran guard to at least help replace Oladipo's scoring, so look for Matthews to keep getting plenty of court time and touches down the stretch.
