Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Stays hot from three
Matthews produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Matthews kept his hot streak going by hitting four more threes in Monday's loss, bringing his total to 12 over his last three games. In that stretch, Matthews is averaging 17.3 points, though his production outside of scoring leaves much to be desired.
