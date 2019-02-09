Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Unlikely to debut Saturday
Matthews isn't expected to make his Pacers debut in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Though Matthews has already committed to joining the Pacers, he needs to first clear waivers before he can officially be added to the roster. Because the Knicks waived him at approximately 5 p.m. EST on Thursday and waivers take 48 hours to process, it's unlikely that the Pacers would have enough time to finalize Matthews' contract and clear him to play in a 7 p.m. EST game the same day without him even participating in a team shootaround beforehand. As a result, Tyreke Evans, Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday should be in store for elevated roles in the backcourt for at least one more game before Matthews likely makes his debut Monday against the Hornets.
