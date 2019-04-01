Matthews (hamstring) will not play Monday against Detroit.

Matthews was initially deemed questionable after he appeared to tweak his right hamstring in Saturday's loss to Orlando. Matthews played a full compliment of minutes (33) in that contest, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two rebounds. In his absence Monday, expect some combination of Tyreke Evans, Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday to absorb most of the minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories