Pacers' Wesley Matthews: Won't play Saturday
Matthews won't play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Matthews has cleared waivers, but hasn't officially signed with the Pacers. Assuming all goes as planned, he'll have a chance to make his Pacers debut on Monday against the Hornets.
