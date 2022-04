Bass logged 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 112-110 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Despite playing off the bench both times, Bass logged a double-double during each of South Bay's playoff games. He recorded 44 points and 24 rebounds across those matchups.