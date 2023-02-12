Bass logged 44 points (16-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Wisconsin's 166-139 loss to Delaware on Saturday.

Bass logged more than 40 points for the first time in his G League career. It will be difficult for Wisconsin not to have him as part of its starting frontcourt moving forward, even if the Herd have all of their best players available. Since re-entering Wisconsin's starting lineup, he has logged 66 points across two games, outstanding despite the small sample size.