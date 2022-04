Bass logged 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-125 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bass was South Bay's primary scorer Saturday. Entering the 2022 G League playoffs, he will be a capable tertiary scoring option behind backcourt starters Mac McClung and Mason Jones.