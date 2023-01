Bass logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during the Herd's 153-132 loss at Delaware on Monday.

Bass has a double-double across both of his last two games. Bass continues adapting well to his temporary role, which he will continue having while Sandro Mamukelashvili is with the Milwaukee Bucks and Iverson Molinar (undisclosed) remain unavailable.