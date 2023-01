Bass logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 33 minutes during Wisconsin's 115-96 loss to the Charge on Friday.

After playing off the Herd's bench, Bass took advantage of his recent start Friday. He is expected to log a good amount of points and many rebounds as a starter. But if Sandro Mamukelashvili (two-way) and Iverson Molinar (rest) are available, Bass' numbers are expected to go back down.