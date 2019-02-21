Parker Jackson-Cartwright: Makes second appearance with new team
Jackson-Cartwright made his second appearance with Westchester this season, playing two minutes in Wednesday's win over the Red Claws.
Jackson-Cartwright signed with the Knicks just prior to the G League All-Star break, but has yet to register a point with his new club. The former second-round pick in the 2018 G League Draft by way of Raptors 905 had not played a game this year prior to being acquired by Westchester.
