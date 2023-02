Spencer will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after suffering a fractured wrist Jan. 27 versus South Bay, Santa Cruz Warriors sideline reporter Zena Keita reports.

Spencer appeared in just four regular-season contests for Santa Cruz before suffering the season-ending injury, averaging 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 21.8 minutes. He will now shift his focus toward getting healthy ahead of 2023-24.