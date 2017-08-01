Garino, whose contract was not guaranteed, was waived by the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Garino inked a two-year, partially-guaranteed deal with the Magic in April of 2017 and played five games with the team during the 2016-17 campaign. He failed to score in his 43 total minutes, but snagged seven boards. Seemingly, the team felt they had more lucrative prospects in the works, opting to let Garino pursue other opportunities.