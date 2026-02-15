Baldwin became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired.

Baldwin signed a 10-day pact with Philadelphia on Feb. 5 and appeared in one game with the club, grabbing one rebound in two minutes during Monday's loss to Portland. Unless the 76ers opt to retain him on a second 10-day deal or if he lands a roster spot with another NBA team, Baldwin will likely rejoin the G League's San Diego Clippers. Over 25 games with San Diego this season, Baldwin has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.