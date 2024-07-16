Beverley announced Tuesday that he will sign a deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel.

After 12 seasons in the NBA that included stints with seven different teams, Beverley will head overseas to likely close out his career. The 36-year-old guard will bring a lot of experience to his new team after posting career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in the NBA.