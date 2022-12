McCaw tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 127-107 win over Austin in the G League Showcase.

McCaw was lights-out en route to his highest-scoring performance since Nov. 27, when he scored 21 points in a loss to Maine. The 27-year-old also dished out a season-high five assists during Monday's win.