The 76ers signed-and-waived McCaw on Tuesday, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Per Krell, if McCaw clears waivers, which he should given he was a free agent until Tuesday, he'll rejoin the 76ers' organization as a member of their G League affiliate -- the Delaware Blue Coats. McCaw was drafted by the Bucks in 2016 and went on to win championships as a reserve player for the Warriors and Raptors, but he's appeared in just five NBA contests since the 2019-20 campaign.