Patrick McCaw: Intends to sign with Raptors
McCaw is planning on signing a deal with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Following a months-long contract dispute with the Warriors, McCaw was cut loose by the Cavaliers on Monday after averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebound across three appearances. The circumstances surrounding McCaw's unexpected release from Cleveland are being reviewed by the NBA, but that shouldn't impact his immediate status as he makes his way to Toronto. Assuming the deal is completed, McCaw could make his Raptors debut as early as Friday against the Nets or Sunday in Washington.
