McCaw tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

McCaw came off the bench in each of his first three playoff appearances of the year, but he joined the starting lineup to begin the G League Finals on Tuesday. He stepped up by leading the team in scoring and rebounds, but the Blue Coats were unable to secure the Game 1 win. It's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue later in the series.