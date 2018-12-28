Patrick McCaw: Potentially heading to Cleveland

McCaw will sign a two-year offer sheet worth $6 million with the Cavaliers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Warriors will have the opportunity to match the Cavaliers' offer, but early indications suggest they won't and McCaw will ultimately head to Cleveland. Assuming that does happen, McCaw is already an interesting speculative add in deeper formats given Cleveland's below-average roster.

