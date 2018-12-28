Patrick McCaw: Potentially heading to Cleveland
McCaw will sign a two-year offer sheet worth $6 million with the Cavaliers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Warriors will have the opportunity to match the Cavaliers' offer, but early indications suggest they won't and McCaw will ultimately head to Cleveland. Assuming that does happen, McCaw is already an interesting speculative add in deeper formats given Cleveland's below-average roster.
More News
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Does not practice Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs three minutes in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Probable for Game 2•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...