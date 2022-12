McCaw managed zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to Westchester.

McCaw has failed to score more than five points in four straight games, including two scoreless outings during that stretch. Across 10 appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.