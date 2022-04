McCaw was held scoreless with six rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's G League win over the Herd.

McCaw saw plenty of playing time Saturday and didn't attempt any field goals, but he was productive in other areas during the win. Across 17 regular-season appearances, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.