Patrick Williams: Declares for 2020 Draft

Williams has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN reports.

Williams had a solid freshman campaign with FSU despite drawing no starts. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest. Williams has not hired an agent at this point, so he could choose to return to Florida State later depending on the feedback he gets from scouts.

