Patrick Williams: Declares for 2020 Draft
Williams has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN reports.
Williams had a solid freshman campaign with FSU despite drawing no starts. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest. Williams has not hired an agent at this point, so he could choose to return to Florida State later depending on the feedback he gets from scouts.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.