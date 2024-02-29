The Hawks will waive Mills on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mills has appeared in just 19 of the Hawks' 58 games this season, but he's been a productive perimeter threat despite his inconsistent playing time. He's knocked down 13 of his 34 three-point attempts on the season, good for a 37.3 percent rate. As he heads to the open market, the 35-year-old could have some appeal for a contending club in search of adding some shooting to its bench, but Mills is unlikely to surface as a regular rotation player no matter where he lands.