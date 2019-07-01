Pau Gasol: Expects to play in 2019
Gasol (ankle) is optimistic he'll be cleared for basketball activities in August and is hopeful to contribute wherever he ends up, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Gasol signed with Milwaukee at the beginning of March, but he was able to play in just three games prior to undergoing surgery on his left foot. However, the veteran center plans to return to the NBA for the 2019-2020 campaign. "My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August," stated Gasol. "I cannot wait to start training again."
