Pau Gasol: Wants to play in 2020 Olympics

Gasol said he hopes to have made a full recovery from his surgically repaired left foot in time to suit up for Spain in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Gasol has already ruled out a return to the NBA in 2019-20, as he's instead planning to take a more extended break after first requiring the procedure on his foot last May. The veteran big man initially hoped to have recovered from surgery early this season, but he was released by Portland in late November after it became apparent he wasn't close to a return. Depending on how his run with the Spanish National Team goes this summer, Gasol is leaving the door open to return to the NBA in 2020-21 in the event teams are interested in signing the 39-year-old.