Pau Gasol: Wants to play in 2020 Olympics
Gasol said he hopes to have made a full recovery from his surgically repaired left foot in time to suit up for Spain in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Gasol has already ruled out a return to the NBA in 2019-20, as he's instead planning to take a more extended break after first requiring the procedure on his foot last May. The veteran big man initially hoped to have recovered from surgery early this season, but he was released by Portland in late November after it became apparent he wasn't close to a return. Depending on how his run with the Spanish National Team goes this summer, Gasol is leaving the door open to return to the NBA in 2020-21 in the event teams are interested in signing the 39-year-old.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.