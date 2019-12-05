Pau Gasol: Will join Portland's staff

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said Tuesday that Gasol will join Portland's coaching staff later this season after concluding rehab for his surgically repaired left foot, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Gasol's slow recovery from the procedure he required last May prevented him from ever appearing in a game for the Trail Blazers before he was waived Nov. 20. Though Gasol hasn't formally closed the door on his playing career while he continues to recover in his native Spain, the fact that he's accepting a coaching job suggests he won't suit up again in 2019-20. Gasol will turn 40 years old during the upcoming summer, so it's difficult to imagine him landing another contact from an NBA team in any case.