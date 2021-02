Eboua logged five minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Rio Grande. He finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a rebound.

Eboua has failed to make an impact off the bench for Long Island this season, logging just 9.6 minutes per game across his first six appearances of the campaign. He is not expected to hold much -- if any -- fantasy upside going forward.