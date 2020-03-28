Paul Reed: Declares for 2020 Draft
Reed has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Reed is declaring following his junior season in which he was named to the All-Big East Second Team. He started all 29 games he appeared in, averaging 15.1 points on 12.1 shots, plus 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists in 31.7 minutes. He is a projected first-round pick.
